New College Level Computer Science Courses Coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “For the Sioux Falls school district students I bet you thought the big announcement is ‘We’re going to let school out early,’” said Brian Maher, superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District.

No, far from it.

According to the South Dakota Board of Regions, each year in the US 200,000 employers struggle to fill cybersecurity roles.

The Sioux Falls School District and Dakota State University have found a way to combat that.

“This new academy will provide Sioux Falls area South Dakota high school students a glimpse into the needs and possibilities of the careers in this challenging, highly worthwhile field,” said Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University.

The new courses will be offered this fall at the Career Technical Education Academy.

While the students are receiving that real-world cyber security experience, they will also be receiving college credits.

“It’s going to save them a lot of time. It’s going to save them a lot of money,” said Brad Brockmueller, CTE teacher. “It’s going to give them the flexibility if they can pick three credits here, three credits there, they’re going to be able to really knock-out a complete semester if they take all the classes.”

The classes will be credited through Dakota State.

To start, there will be three classes initially with the hope of offering up to seven in the realms of cybersecurity, computer science, network security, and software development.

“[For] people that have the interest, and really want to go,” said Mason Vandermaten, CTE student. “This is just a huge gate that got opened. More relief on people and with their future.”

Although the classes will be taken through DSU, students can still transfer their credits to other universities and colleges.

For these courses, students will pay around $48 per credit, which is about 84 percent less than the average “per credit cost” for a public university in South Dakota.