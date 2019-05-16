Scoreboard Thursday, May 16th
Boys State Tennis
Day One Team Totals
390-Lincoln (5 straight state titles)
390-O’Gorman
321-Washington
309-RC Stevens
274-Brandon Valley
College Softball
Super Regional @ Edmond, OK
Best of 3-Game 1
Augustana 13, #1 Central Oklahoma 5 *Kadrlik 2 HR’s-6 RBI’s
NICS
@ Ames, IA
SDSU 8, Eastern Kentucky 6 *Herdliska, McQuistan HR-3 RBI’s
Purdue 4, USD 3 (8 innings) *Durham 2-run double
College Baseball
Central Region
Day One @ Ronken Field
Augustana 12, Oklahoma Baptist 9 (7th inning)
Arkansas-Monticello 13, MSU-Mankato 2
SDSU @ NDSU
American Association
Cleburne Railroaders 6, Canaries 0 (7th inning)
Girls Golf
Brookings Invite
315-O’Gorman
335-Aberdeen
335-Roosevelt
337-Watertown
341-Yankton
73-Reese Jansa (Harrisburg)
74-Cassidy Gough (Aberdeen)
76-Sutcliffe, McCormick (OG)
H.S. Track & Field
Region 1-A
Boys
165-Milbank
127-Groton
125-Redfield/Doland
106-Roncalli
105-Sisseton
Girls
197.5-Milbank
195.5-Roncalli
121.0-Webster
84.0-Redfield/Doland
79.0-Groton
Region 5-A
Boys
149.0-MVP
125.0-Bon Homme
116.5-Ethan/Parkston
106.5-Platte-Geddes
103.0-Wagner
Girls
142.-MVP
139-Ethan/Parkston
125-Parker
93-MCM
93-Platte/Geddes
Region 2-A
Boys
173-Madison
151-Hamlin
117-Sioux Valley
79-Deuel
51-Flandreau
Girls
165-Hamlin
145-Madison
117-Flandreau
62-Sioux Valley
53-Deuel