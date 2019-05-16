Scoreboard Thursday, May 16th

Boys State Tennis

Day One Team Totals

390-Lincoln (5 straight state titles)

390-O’Gorman

321-Washington

309-RC Stevens

274-Brandon Valley

College Softball

Super Regional @ Edmond, OK

Best of 3-Game 1

Augustana 13, #1 Central Oklahoma 5 *Kadrlik 2 HR’s-6 RBI’s

NICS

@ Ames, IA

SDSU 8, Eastern Kentucky 6 *Herdliska, McQuistan HR-3 RBI’s

Purdue 4, USD 3 (8 innings) *Durham 2-run double

College Baseball

Central Region

Day One @ Ronken Field

Augustana 12, Oklahoma Baptist 9 (7th inning)

Arkansas-Monticello 13, MSU-Mankato 2

SDSU @ NDSU

American Association

Cleburne Railroaders 6, Canaries 0 (7th inning)

Girls Golf

Brookings Invite

315-O’Gorman

335-Aberdeen

335-Roosevelt

337-Watertown

341-Yankton

73-Reese Jansa (Harrisburg)

74-Cassidy Gough (Aberdeen)

76-Sutcliffe, McCormick (OG)

H.S. Track & Field

Region 1-A

Boys

165-Milbank

127-Groton

125-Redfield/Doland

106-Roncalli

105-Sisseton

Girls

197.5-Milbank

195.5-Roncalli

121.0-Webster

84.0-Redfield/Doland

79.0-Groton

Region 5-A

Boys

149.0-MVP

125.0-Bon Homme

116.5-Ethan/Parkston

106.5-Platte-Geddes

103.0-Wagner

Girls

142.-MVP

139-Ethan/Parkston

125-Parker

93-MCM

93-Platte/Geddes

Region 2-A

Boys

173-Madison

151-Hamlin

117-Sioux Valley

79-Deuel

51-Flandreau

Girls

165-Hamlin

145-Madison

117-Flandreau

62-Sioux Valley

53-Deuel