Sioux Falls 4th Graders Win SDDOT Work Zone Billboard Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Meanwhile, this week is National Work Zone Awareness Week and the South Dakota Department of Transportation is getting help from a pair of Sioux Falls 4th graders.

The design, from students Will Hart and Ethan Gruenig will be put up on an electronic billboard near 26th Street and Cliff Avenue. It’s part of a coloring contest for 4th graders, reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones.

These two students from Fred Assam Elementary each received a $25 check and a mini billboard trophy.

“The prizes are great, awesome. The trophy is cool. ‘What are you going to do with the money?’ I don’t know, spend it,” said Will Hart and Ethan Gruenig.

The billboard will be displayed for about a month.