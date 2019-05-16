Sioux Falls F-16 Crashes Into California Warehouse

SIOUX FALLS (KDLT) – KDLT News has learned that an F-16 fighter jet that crashed in California Thursday evening is from South Dakota.

The jet crashed into a warehouse just west of March Air Reserve Base while departing the airfield. Reports out of Los Angeles say the F-16 was armed at the time of the crash.

The pilot safely ejected before his plane went down. He walked away from the crash after his parachute deployed and landed at the end of the runway.

Three people on the ground were hurt following the crash. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, they were treated for minor injuries.

The 114th fighter wing is based at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls.

It’s unclear what the plane from South Dakota was doing in California, but it is not uncommon for Air National Guard pilots to undergo training at other bases.