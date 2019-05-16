Sioux Falls Police Make Arrest in String of Indecent Exposure Reports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of indecent exposure incidents over the past week.

22-year-old Carl William Ryckman was arrested on an indecent exposure charge Wednesday afternoon and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Police say the first incident was reported on Sunday in the area of 23rd Street and Spring Avenue. Police received two more similar reports on Monday in the areas of 35th Street and Lyndale Avenue, and 31st Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say women walking in these areas reported that a man in a red vehicle stopped them to ask for directions and was masturbating.

The women in the first and third incidents were able to get the vehicle’s license plate number, which led to Ryckman’s arrest.

