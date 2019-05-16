The Pain All Women Should Have Checked Out

See your physician sooner than later if you're having abdominal pain

If you’ve been experiencing abdominal pain for any length of time, it can be tough to know what might be normal or worth calling your doctor for. But endometriosis is a common condition affecting a significant number of women, yet rarely is the issue discussed so that women are aware. If it’s not taken care of, it can cause any number of other health issues, including infertility. Dr. Abrea Roark, an OB/GYN with Sanford Health details what women need to know.