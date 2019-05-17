2 Teams Will Battle For State Boys Tennis Title Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln Patriots go after their 6th straight boys state tennis title Saturday at McKennan Park. They would break the record they set back in the 90’s and tied last year. But to do so they will have to get past the O’Gorman Knights. With a healthy Cade Damgaard back on the court, OG has a narrow 2 point lead heading into the final day. And Sam Dobbs of Lincoln and Cade will meet in the singles final. The two teams have several head to head matches so it could be an exciting day of high school tennis for coaches Tom Krueger, Don Barnes and their players.