79th Annual Tulip Festival Underway in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, I.A. – It’s a tradition 79 years in the making and it’s happening rain or shine.

The Tulip Festival is underway in Orange City, Iowa. The three-day event honors the town’s Dutch heritage. Two daily parades, nightly Beauty and the Beast musical performances, a Dutch flower show and wooden shoemaking are a few of the attraction you can take in.

With visitors flocking in from all over the world, organizers say this festival is truly for everyone.

“It’s a way for the town to come together, get a sense of community, but also invite others in to share what’s going on here in northwest Iowa and Orange City,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Hofman.

The festival wraps up Saturday night.