Arc of Dreams Heading Across the State to Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An art installation to be featured in Downtown Sioux Falls is making its way across the state.

The Arc of Dreams sculpture designed by Sturgis artist Dale Lamphere has been in the works for years and is finally heading to Sioux Falls.

At seven stories tall, it will be featured over the Big Sioux River in Downtown Sioux Falls. The sculpture is so large it must be segmented into different sections and shipped using multiple vehicles.

The sculpture left Rapid City early Friday morning and is headed for an overnight stop at the Flying J. With the aid of a police escort on Saturday, the Arc will reach its final destination.