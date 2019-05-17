Augie Softball Wins Super Regional to Make World Series

EDMOND, Okla. — For the fifth time in program history, Augustana softball is going to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The Viking’s Samantha Eisenreich hit a walk-off single for a 7-6 win over Central Oklahoma in game two of the super regional. Augustana stormed the field to celebrate the NCAA Super Region title.

The Division II Softball Championship will be held May 23-27 at the Regency Athletic Complex on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver. Kendall Cornick hit a 2-run HR and Shannon Petersen a solo shot as the Vikes (56-10) built a 5-0 lead. But the top-ranked Bronchos rallied for 5 runs in the 5th to take the lead before the Vikes had the final at-bat. Petersen’s RBI tied the game at 6 and Eisenreich had the walk-off game-winner.