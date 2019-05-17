Automotive Service Advisor

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive is hiring an Automotive Service Advisor to join our team!

Duties include:

-Schedule service appointments.

-Greet customers and obtain vehicle information.

-Write customer vehicle problems accurately and clearly on repair orders.

-Refer to service history, inspect the vehicle, and recommend additional needed service.

-Advise customer on the care of cars.

-Provide complete and accurate written cost estimate for labor and parts.

-Checks on the progress of repair throughout the day and inform the customer.

-Implement and maintain service marketing program.

-Review and close repair orders.

-Keep service department forms, menus, and pricing guides up-to-date.

-Implement a quality control process to eliminate comebacks.

-Other duties as assigned.

We offer a competitive benefits package including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-High school diploma or equivalent.

-Prior experience in an automotive dealership.

-Strong organizational and communication skills.

Contact Information:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=15327&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

