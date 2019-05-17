Automotive Service Advisor
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Automotive is hiring an Automotive Service Advisor to join our team!
Duties include:
-Schedule service appointments.
-Greet customers and obtain vehicle information.
-Write customer vehicle problems accurately and clearly on repair orders.
-Refer to service history, inspect the vehicle, and recommend additional needed service.
-Advise customer on the care of cars.
-Provide complete and accurate written cost estimate for labor and parts.
-Checks on the progress of repair throughout the day and inform the customer.
-Implement and maintain service marketing program.
-Review and close repair orders.
-Keep service department forms, menus, and pricing guides up-to-date.
-Implement a quality control process to eliminate comebacks.
-Other duties as assigned.
We offer a competitive benefits package including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.
Job Requirements:
-High school diploma or equivalent.
-Prior experience in an automotive dealership.
-Strong organizational and communication skills.
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:
