Competition Between Casino’s About to Heat Up

FLANDREAU, S.D. – South Dakota was so close to having sports betting legalized.

For local casinos like Royal River, the real challenge starts because Iowa is offering something that they can’t.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds legalized sports betting this week.

South Dakota is left behind because a South Dakota House committee voted against a sports betting bill two months ago.

With Iowa having the upper hand Royal River had to take a different approach.

“With the renovations and continued reinvestment from the Flandreau Sioux Tribe,” said Tim Morrissey, Royal River Casino and Hotel senior operations director. “We feel Royal River continues to be positioned as the entertainment destination.”

The renovations include new hotel rooms, a new bar, expansion of the gaming floor and upgrading food and beverages.

Sports betting can still become an option in South Dakota.

According to the Deadwood Gaming Association, they are exploring an option of placing a state constitutional amendment to allow sports betting on the 2020 ballot.

This would take 34,000 petition signatures but is not out of reach.

Royal River is ready in case that happens.

“Our VIP room it would set-up every nicely to be able to offer sports betting or with our expanded gaming floor, we can definitely find a spot and build out a premier sports betting destination in our property,” said Morrissey.

And just like in sports, it just takes one move to even the playing field.