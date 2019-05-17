Dell Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Death of 18-Month-Old Son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Dell Rapids man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 death of his 18-month-old son.

Keith Cornett entered an Alford plea, which means he is not admitting he’s guilty. However, the court is allowed to treat his plea as guilty.

A part of the plea deal, the state dropped other charges, including first-degree murder, which came with the possibility of the death penalty.

An autopsy revealed the 18-month-old died of blows to the head, resulting in skull fractures.

Cornett is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30th.