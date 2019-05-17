Four Sioux Falls Parks Getting Upgraded Playgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – You might notice a few parks around Sioux Falls are missing playground equipment over the next few weeks

Through the city’s capital improvement program, four city parks are getting updated playgrounds. Work has already begun at McKennan Park and will soon begin at Morningside Park, Terrace Park, and Sertoma Park.

Officials say this is to make sure the equipment is up to standard requirements, safe, and in line with handicap accessibility laws. As far as what equipment is chosen, the city says they like to keep every park unique.

“The newer climbing type features that everybody, I think it’s getting real popular with America Ninja Warrior and those types of things. So, we try to mix it up,” said Park Development Specialists Tory Miedema.

The process will take about eight weeks at each park. Green spaces and shelters remain open during construction.