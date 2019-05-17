Full-Time Automotive Detailer

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Dell Rapids, SD

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.

Automotive Detailers WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!

No experience is necessary.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

-Performs general car cleaning duties; buff and polish paint, shampoo and vacuum carpet, clean windows etc.

-Performs other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).



Job Requirements:

-Valid Driver’s license

-Good Communication Skills

-Efficient

-Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=15281&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C