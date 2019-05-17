HVAC Service Technician

Curt's Heating and Cooling, Inc.

Job Location:

Huron, SD

Job Description:

Looking for someone to do service calls for residential and commercial equipment. The job will involve working on furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, rooftop units and various hvac systems. This position does require being on call during the wintertime, rotating schedule. Wages will be determined based on education and work experience. Benefits will be discussed during the interview.

Job Requirements:

Graduated from a certified HVAC program or work experience. Valid driver’s license and be able to pass a criminal background check.

Contact Information

Curt’s Heating and Cooling, Inc.

111 Dakota Ave N

Huron, SD. 57350

605-352-5316 – phone number

curtshvac@midconetwork.com

Office hours 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.