Officials Give Update After Sioux Falls F-16 Crashes Into California Warehouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials in California gave an update this morning after an F-16 from Sioux Falls crashed into a warehouse.

An F-16, from Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, crashed into a warehouse just west of March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California Thursday night. Officials say they responded to the incident at around 3:45 p.m. PDT.

Reports out of Los Angeles say the F-16 was armed at the time of the crash but officials did not confirm that information this morning.

The pilot safely ejected before his plane went down. He walked away from the crash after his parachute deployed and landed at the end of the runway. Officials say the pilot is in good condition.

Officials have evacuated the area in a 3.25-mile radius from the crash. Officials say their top concern is for the safety of residents and first responders.

The investigation is ongoing.