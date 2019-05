Scoreboard Friday, May 17th

USHL Playoffs

Clark Cup Finals

Game #3 in Chicago (Best of 3)

Stampede 1, Steel 0 (2nd period)

College Softball

Super Regional @ Edmond, OK

Game #2 (Best of 3)

Augustana 7, #1 C.Oklahoma 6 *Vikes advance to World Series!

*Eisenreich GW RBI, Petersen HR, Cornick 2-run HR

NISC in Ames, IA

E. Kentucky 7, South Dakota 2 *Fowler 2 hits, RBI

Iowa State 7, SDSU 2 *Herdliska HR

College Baseball

Central Region in Sioux Falls

Augustana 9, Arkansas-Monticello 4 *Olson 2-run HR/Vikes in championship Saturday

SDSU @ NDSU

American Association

Canaries @ Cleburne Railroaders

Boys State Tennis

Day 2 in Sioux Falls

544.0-O’Gorman

542.0-Lincoln

374.5-Washington

361.0-RC Stevens

358.5-Brandon Valley