Stampede Win Clark Cup, Players and Coach React

CHICAGO, IL… The Stampede finished off one of the most dominant post season’s in USHL history Friday night in Chicago when they beat the Steel 5-1 and swept the best of 5 Clark Cup Final Series. The Herd went 11-1 in the post season en route to their 3rd Cup in franchise history.

Anthony Romano scored the only goal of the 1st period as series MVP Jaxson Stauber kept the Steel off the board. They them took control in the second period when Captain Blake Bride scored to make it 2-0 and then Sam Stevens got a breakaway while they were short-handed and actually scored on his own rebound. After Chicago scored in the final period the Herd added empty netters from Westcott and Johnson to seal the win. Afterwards Max Crozier, Blake Bride and Head Coach Scott Owens all gave very emotional reactions to winning the cup to Zach Bog of KDLT Sports who covered 2 hockey championships this week!