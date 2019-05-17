US to Lift Steel Tariffs on Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States has reached a deal to remove steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while those nations would scrap retaliatory tariffs they imposed on U.S. products.

That’s according to sources in the U.S. and Canada who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement.

The deal removes a major hurdle to the passage of a new pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Donald Trump imposed tariffs last year of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum. He employed a rarely used 1962 law that empowers him to put a levy on products that the Commerce Department determines threaten national security. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planned a news conference this afternoon after earlier speaking with Trump.