Zach Borg Previews Stampede Game 3 with Scott Owens

CHICAGO, IL….Zach Borg Previews Stampede Game 3 with Scott Owens in Chicago where the Herd try to sweep the Steel and secure their 3rd Clark Cup. They want to win it right away and not give the home team any momentum or confidence.