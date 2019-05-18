Fans Follow Stampede To Chicago Hoping To See History

Herd Can Close Out Clark Cup Finals

GENEVA, ILL — In Sioux Falls it’s no surprise to see Stampede games regular draw as many as 4-6,000 fans during the regular season, if not more.

And the opportunity to see their team potentially win the Clark Cup was enough to entice die hard fans, parents and friends to make the eight hour trip to Chicago for the third game of the Clark Cup Finals against the Steel.

The Stampede had a fan bus with about 45 fans travel up today while plenty of others made their way to Fox Valley Ice Center in Geneva, Illinois, giving the Herd a home away from home feeling.