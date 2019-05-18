Hundreds Walk at Sertoma Park for Mental Health Awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D-Experts say in a given year, one in five adults will be affected by mental illness. So on Saturday folks hit the trail to show their support. More than 400 people walked a 5K at Sertoma Park for the National Alliance of Mental Illness or NAMI. Each May, the NAMI Walks is held for National Mental Health Awareness Month. This year’s theme was “Not All Heroes Wear Capes.” The goal is to eliminate stigmas surrounding mental illness and show people it’s okay to seek treatment.

“Having an event like this is just a welcoming introduction to services that provide mental health awareness. It’s welcoming, it’s fun, non-threatening. It’s just a great day to celebrate our recovery, celebrate our wellness and come together,” said Christie Lueth, NAMI South Dakota Walk Chair.

Organizers say more than 150,000 South Dakotans struggle with mental illness. The money raised from this year’s walk helps pay for NAMI’s education and support programs in the state. Currently they are trying to raise $80,000. If you are interested in donating click here.