Lincoln Boys Tennis Wins 6th Straight State Title; New State Record
SIOUX FALLS— Lincoln Boys tennis won their 6th straight State Tennis Tournament Championship, which is a state record.
Click the play button for full highlights!
Watch how Lincoln’s Sam Dobbs won his second straight Flight-1 State title, and how Dobbs and Gage Gohl won the Flight-1 Doubles State Title.
Complete list of final scores:
1. Lincoln, 689
2. O’Gorman, 613
3. RC Stevens, 395
4. Washington, 376.5
5. Brandon Valley, 376
6. Yankton, 371
7. Mitchell, 254
8. Roosevelt, 234