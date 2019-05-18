Lincoln Boys Tennis Wins 6th Straight State Title; New State Record

SIOUX FALLS— Lincoln Boys tennis won their 6th straight State Tennis Tournament Championship, which is a state record.

Watch how Lincoln’s Sam Dobbs won his second straight Flight-1 State title, and how Dobbs and Gage Gohl won the Flight-1 Doubles State Title.

Complete list of final scores:

1. Lincoln, 689

2. O’Gorman, 613

3. RC Stevens, 395

4. Washington, 376.5

5. Brandon Valley, 376

6. Yankton, 371

7. Mitchell, 254

8. Roosevelt, 234