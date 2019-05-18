Scoreboard Saturday, May 18th

Brandon Green,
Scoreboard Saturday, May 18th:

IFL:

Storm 57, Cleburne 56, *Storm Brandon Sheperd Game-winning TD Run

 

College Baseball:

D-II Central Regional Championship

Augustana 8, Okal. Baptist 6, *Augie advances to Super Regionals

 

College Softball:

NISC Tournament

SDSU 1, Purdue 4, *SDSU season is over

 

NPSL:

Thunder 2, Med-City 0

 

State Tennis Final Score: 

1. Lincoln, 689,*Wins 6th Straight State Title (State Record), Sam Dobbs wins Flight-1 State Title, Dobbs and Gage Gohl win Flight-1 Doubles State Title

2. O’Gorman, 613

3. RC Stevens, 395

4. Washington, 376.5

5. Brandon Valley, 376

6. Yankton, 371

7. Mitchell, 254

8. Roosevelt, 234

 

AA Baseball: 

Canaries 1, Cleburne 4, 

 

