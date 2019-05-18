Scoreboard Saturday, May 18th
Scoreboard Saturday, May 18th
Scoreboard Saturday, May 18th:
IFL:
Storm 57, Cleburne 56, *Storm Brandon Sheperd Game-winning TD Run
College Baseball:
D-II Central Regional Championship
Augustana 8, Okal. Baptist 6, *Augie advances to Super Regionals
College Softball:
NISC Tournament
SDSU 1, Purdue 4, *SDSU season is over
NPSL:
Thunder 2, Med-City 0
State Tennis Final Score:
1. Lincoln, 689,*Wins 6th Straight State Title (State Record), Sam Dobbs wins Flight-1 State Title, Dobbs and Gage Gohl win Flight-1 Doubles State Title
2. O’Gorman, 613
3. RC Stevens, 395
4. Washington, 376.5
5. Brandon Valley, 376
6. Yankton, 371
7. Mitchell, 254
8. Roosevelt, 234
AA Baseball:
Canaries 1, Cleburne 4,