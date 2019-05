Stampede Celebrate Clark Cup Championship

From Too Young To Contend To USHL Champions

GENEVA, ILL — Unlikely Clark Cup contenders at the start of the USHL season, the Sioux Falls Stampede completed a dominant 11-1 playoff run. Here from (in order) Blake Bride, Jaxson Stauber, Max Crozier, Matt Kessel, and head coach Scott Owens.