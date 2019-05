Stampede Eager To Close Out Steel

On The Road With The Herd

GENEVA, IL — The Sioux Falls Stampede are one win away from the Clark Cup Championship, and KDLT is with them to see if history happens!

The Herd face Chicago in Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals tonight at Fox Valley Ice Arena. KDLT’s Zach Borg is in the Windy City and has a quick preview showing why they are confident they can close out the series and hoist the Cup.