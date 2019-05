Two Hurt In Friday Night Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting last night in Sioux Falls.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police say according to witnesses, there was a confrontation in a parking lot and gunshots were fired injuring two people. One adult has non-life-threatening injuries and a juvenile was seriously hurt but is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made.