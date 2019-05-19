Augustana Outlasts Heavy Hitting Foes To Reach Super Regional

Vikings Two Wins From Return To College World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For a second straight year the Augustana baseball team is Central Region Champion.

The Vikings completed an unbeaten tournament with an 8-6 victory over Oklahoma Baptist to advance to the Super Regionals where they will host Central Missouri in a best-of-three game series for the right to advance to the College World Series.

Thought wasn’t their best weekend of baseball as they had to outlast several teams in slugfests, the Vikings are now just two wins away from getting a chance to return to the College World Series and defend their National Championship.

Game one of the series is on Friday night at 7 PM. Game two will be on Saturday at 1 PM. If needed a decisive third game would follow shortly after the conclusion of game two.