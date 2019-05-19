Planet Fitness Offering Teens Free Gym Access This Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls gym franchise is working to promote fitness at a younger age, so they’re offering free gym access to teens. This summer at Planet Fitness in Sioux Falls, high schoolers ages 15 to 18 can workout for free. This is a part of the organization’s nationwide ‘Teen Summer Challenge’ initiative. According to a 2017 survey by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 40 percent of high school students in South Dakota do not get enough exercise a week. This initiative gives students the opportunity to stay active this summer as sports, gym classes and other school activities end.

“Getting started, just kind of getting them into an active, happy lifestyle at a young age. It just kind of sets the foundation for just kind of the rest of their life,” said Nathan Johnson, Club Manager for Planet Fitness in Sioux Falls.

Interested teens can stop by Planet Fitness on 41st street. Those under 18 must have a parent with them to sign up. The offer lasts through September 1st.