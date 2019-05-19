Playoff Run Beyond Compare For Clark Cup Champion Stampede

Sioux Falls Went 11-1 During Postseason With Four Overtime Wins

GENEVA, ILL — From a young roster at the start of their season to the loss of their starting goalie just weeks before the postseason, the odds always seemed stacked against the Sioux Falls Stampede winning their third Clark Cup Championship.

Now it’s a pretty good bet that we may never see a playoff performance as dominant as their 11-1 run.

Tonight at 10 we’ll look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the remarkable season of the Clark Cup Champion Stampede in our special plays of the year video. We certainly weren’t short on memorable moments. From quadruple overtime marathons to a sweep of Anderson Cup champion Tri-City and more, this team grew up in a hurry.