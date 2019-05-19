SDSU’s David Jenkins Jr. Following TJ Otzelberger To UNLV

Jackrabbit Sophomore Guard Transferring

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State Jackrabbit basketball fans will never get to see David Jenkins Jr. in an SDSU uniform again.

The sophomore guard announced last night via Twitter that he will transfer to UNLV. He follows former SDSU coach TJ Otzelberger to Las Vegas. The two had a long history together even before coming together in Brookings dating back to Otzelberger’s time an assistant at Washington when he began recruiting David.

Jenkins, who scored just under 1200 career points in two seasons, will have to sit out next year per NCAA transfer rules but can take a redshirt and will have two years of eligibility remaining.