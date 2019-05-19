The Season to Sign Up for Swim Lessons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-During the summer time kids are more likely to be around water like pools or lakes. It’s often around this time of year many reports of child drownings come in. Experts say the best way to keep a child safe around water is to teach them how to swim.

15-month-old Arlow loves to be in the water. His mom, Andrea Wilson, credits that to swim class. She signed him up at SafeSplash Swim School in Sioux Falls so he can learn water safety early on in life.

“Summer time we’re always near the water, so the earlier we can just for my own comfort. Just knowing he’ll at least know how to get to his back and get to a safe position is a comfort,” said Wilson.

Many parent and child swim classes start as young as 6 months old.

“If you can be in the water with your child, your child begins to become comfortable in the water, laughing and having a good time, and having basic associations with that water and fun. And that continues into their ability to learn to swim as a toddler and beyond,” said Dan Sobocinski, Co-owner of SafeSplash Sioux Falls.

Parent and Tot classes focus on fun and comfort. Kids also start to learn breathing techniques like closing their mouth when going underwater.

As it gets closer to summer, more people become interested in swim lessons. Sobocinski says if you’re thinking of signing up, now is the time.

“It really start flying after the Memorial Day weekend. We’re expecting it to start to get significantly busier.”

He says no matter what age you start, swimming is a skill that can be lifesaving.

“The most important thing you can do in terms of being safe around the water is learn to swim. It outweighs any life jacket or saving device they can make,” said Sobocinski.

It also creates more freedom.

“Life is an adventure and there are so many new adventures that are opened up once you have the confidence to swim,” said Sobocinski.

If you’re interested in signing up for swim lessons click here or call (605) 204-5100