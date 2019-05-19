Walkoff Touchdown Give Storm Dramatic Win Over Nebraska

Sioux Falls Wins 57-56



SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm improved to 9-2 after a hard fought game against the Nebraska Danger on Saturday, May 18 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The Storm won 57-56 on a last second play.

The Storm would be the first to score and took an early 7-0 lead after a 12-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Kent Shelby. The Danger would tie up the game after an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Quincy Walden. The Storm would retake a 14-7 lead after a 49-yard kickoff return by Calen Campbell. The Danger would end the first quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Tommy Armstrong which tied it up at 14.

The Storm began the second quarter with a 21-14 lead after a 19-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Kent Shelby. The Danger would tie it again after a six-yard rushing touchdown by Eric Thomas. The Storm would retake a 28-21 lead after a two-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown. The Danger responded with an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Tommy Armstrong but failed their two-point conversion which brought the score to 28-27. The Storm go up 31-27 after a 53-yard field goal by Parker Douglass. The Danger answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass by Tommy Armstrong to Eric Thomas to take their first 31-34 lead of the game to end the half.

The Danger would extend their lead to 31-40 to start the third quarter after a 26-yard touchdown pass by Tommy Armstrong to Johnny Jackson. The Storm would score back to back touchdowns to end the quarter with a 45-40 lead; the first touchdown was a two-yard quarterback keeper by Lorenzo Brown and then a 42-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Brandon Sheperd.

The Danger would score on back to back drives to start the fourth quarter and would retake a 45-50 lead; the first score was a 51-yard field goal by Diego Marquez and then a 13-yard touchdown pass by Tommy Armstrong to Eric Thomas. The Storm answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Brandon Sheperd to take a 51-50 lead. The Danger answered back with an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Tommy Armstrong but failed their two-point conversion which brought the score to 51-56. The Storm answered with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Brandon Sheperd with no time on the clock to bring the final score to 57-56.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 14 passes for 204 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also had 31 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receivers Brandon Sheperd each had two touchdowns and 90+ receiving yards. Kicker Parker Douglass made one field goal and made all six extra points. Linebacker T.J. Neal lead the Thunder Defense with nine tackles. Defensive backs Lorenzo White had one tackle for loss, Tre Dickerson had one interception and one pass break-up while Rick Rumph had two pass break-ups. Defensive linemen Claude Davis had one sack and Malcolm Goines had one tackle for loss.

The Sioux Falls Storm have a bye week during Week 13 but will return to action on Saturday, June 1 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Kickoff is set for 7:05 PM against the San Diego Strike Force.

-Recap Courtesy SF Storm