2 Dead After Farm House Fire in Rural South Dakota

BOWDLE, S.D. (AP) – Two people are dead after a weekend fire on a farm in north-central South Dakota.

Crews were called around 7 a.m. Saturday to the house fire near Bowdle. Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz says the bodies were discovered after the fire was put out.

Holtz says authorities are withholding the gender, ages and names of the victims until after autopsies are performed Monday.

The state fire marshal’s office is heading the investigation. The sheriff says the fire marshal is ruling the cause of the fire accidental, but the potential cause was not immediately released.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play. Departments from several cities responded to the fire.