Augie Softball Finding Plenty of Ways to Win Heading to World Series

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana softball team is the #3 seed heading to Denver and the Division II World Series starting Thursday night. And there’s a good reason they have won 56 games. This team can hit (#3 in country) and with power (#9 in country) and set a school record for round-trippers as well. And they have had plenty of games like the 13-5 win over Central Oklahoma last Thursday when they scored 6 runs in their first at-bat. But it was Friday’s 2-run rally in their final at-bat that may have given them the most confidence heading to the biggest stage. This team feel like it can win in a wide variety of ways.

Gretta Melsted, Augustana Softball Coach says:”I think we have kind of hit the gambit of all the situations you can have in softball and how you go about attacking and winning games. And so they have been tested and I think that does really help moving into Denver this week…”

The Viking last trip to the World Series was 7 years ago. They won the National Championship in 1991.