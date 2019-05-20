Clark Cup Finals MVP is Our Athlete of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Second chances normally aren’t a good thing for goalies, and Jaxson Stauber’s mother didn’t want to see her son follow in the footsteps of his father Robb, a former pro and Hobey Baker winner at Minnesota.

Jaxson Stauber, Stampede MVP Goalie:”He didn’t really care either way, my mom didn’t want me to be a goalie but there was a shortage of goalies in the program I grew up playing for back home so they kind of were asking around and I just kind of split the year and I ended up liking it, so I stuck with it…”

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach says:”He’s been real calm, real cool and collected. His dad has been very supportive and very positive and he knows some of the difficulties and challenges that come with playing that position and I think it’s helped to prepare him…”

After serving as back up last year Jaxson was pegged to be the Stampede’s starting goaltender this season, but struggled and was supplanted by Alec Calvaruso.

Jaxson says:”That was tough, but you’ve got to just keep working and when my opportunity came I just had to be ready…”

Stauber’s second chance came two weeks prior to the start of the playoffs when Calvaruso suffered a season ending injury.

Owens says:”It’s a tribute to him…and when Alec was playing that he just continued to keep a good positive attitude. He wasn’t happy necessarily…”

Jaxson says:”All year I just believed in myself and I knew that I knew I was capable of playing better than I had been…”

And Jaxson flourished, going 11-1 with a 1.46 goals against average, leading the Stampede to the Clark Cup while earning USHL playoff MVP, and becoming the winningest playoff goalie in Stampede history.

Max Crozier, Stampede Defenseman says:”Having Stauber playing the way he was playing just made us so much more unbeatable. When it came to value, he made the saves at the right time…”

As he heads to Mankato to begin his college career, it didn’t take a second opportunity….

Jaxson says:”A lot of that off-ice stuff is really fun and obviously this moment and the fans-they were incredible during my 2 years and I couldn’t be more thankful for them…”

…for Stauber to appreciate his time in Sioux Falls.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.