Lennox and West Central Advance to State B Baseball Tourney

Lennox and West Central Advance to State B Baseball Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was super regional night in class “B” high school baseball and 6 teams advanced to the State B Baseball Tournament by making the championship game in their region. Among them were Lennox and West Central in 3-B… Lennox held off Dell Rapids 5-3 in the first game of the night at Ronken Field and then it was top-seeded West Central over Baltic 7-3. Cooper Maras had a big 2-run single for the Trojans. West Central then beat Lennox 3-2 in the title game.

In 1-B it was Dakota Valley and Bon Homme making state. DV beat Hanson 10-0 and BH beat Beresford/Centerville 6-1. Bon Homme then beat Dakota Valley 3-2 in the title game. And in 1-A Madison beat Deuel 4-2 and Redfield beat O-R-R 10-1 to make state. It was then Madison over Redfield 7-3 in the championship game.

In Region 2-A it took extra innings for Roosevelt to beat Pierre 1-0 and join Brandon Valley, O’Gorman and Mitchell in the State “A” Baseball Tournament in Sioux Falls Memorial weekend.