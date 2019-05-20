Police: Two Teens Hospitalized Following Friday Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating after two teenagers were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday.

Police say they responded to gunshot reports in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue Friday night. Police say a confrontation took place in an apartment parking lot before shots were fired.

An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 19-year-old received serious injuries, but police say he is expected to recover.

Police say they are receiving little cooperation from the victims or witnesses. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.