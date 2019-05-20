Scoreboard Monday, May 20th

Scoreboard Monday, May 20th
American Association

Canaries 18, Texas Air Hogs 6 *Nieto, Coulter 4 RBI’s, Vertigan 5 hits

H.S. Baseball

3-B Super Regional

Lennox 5, Dell Rapids 3
West Central 7, Baltic 3

Championship

West Central 3, Lennox 2 (8 innings)

2-B Super Regional

Madison 4, Hanson 2
Redfield 10, O-R-R 1

Championship

Madison 7, Redfield 3

1-B Super Regional

Dakota Valley 10, Hanson 0
Bon Homme 6, Beresford/Centerville 1

Championship

Bon Homme 3, Dakota Valley 2

Region 2-A

Roosevelt 9, Pierre 0 (9 innings)

*Riders join BV, OG and Mitchell in State A

Girls Golf

Watertown Invite

+18 O’Gorman
+40 Aberdeen
+51 Pierre
+52 Yankton
+68 Watertown, RC Stevens

71-Carly Kunkel (OG)
76-Jenna Sutcliffe (OG)
77-Reese Jansa (Harrisburg)

