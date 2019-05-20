Scoreboard Monday, May 20th
American Association
Canaries 18, Texas Air Hogs 6 *Nieto, Coulter 4 RBI’s, Vertigan 5 hits
H.S. Baseball
3-B Super Regional
Lennox 5, Dell Rapids 3
West Central 7, Baltic 3
Championship
West Central 3, Lennox 2 (8 innings)
2-B Super Regional
Madison 4, Hanson 2
Redfield 10, O-R-R 1
Championship
Madison 7, Redfield 3
1-B Super Regional
Dakota Valley 10, Hanson 0
Bon Homme 6, Beresford/Centerville 1
Championship
Bon Homme 3, Dakota Valley 2
Region 2-A
Roosevelt 9, Pierre 0 (9 innings)
*Riders join BV, OG and Mitchell in State A
Girls Golf
Watertown Invite
+18 O’Gorman
+40 Aberdeen
+51 Pierre
+52 Yankton
+68 Watertown, RC Stevens
71-Carly Kunkel (OG)
76-Jenna Sutcliffe (OG)
77-Reese Jansa (Harrisburg)