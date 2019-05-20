What Happens to Blood Once it’s Donated?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Many of us have donated blood before and it can be a good feeling to help others, but what exactly happens to your blood? There’s a whole process blood must go through before it can be used for transfusions to help people.

Each person can donate a liter of blood, which can help up to three patients. Before that can happen, small portions of each donation goes off to a lab to test for diseases. Once approved, lab assistants at the Sanford USD Medical Center Lab remove the white blood cells.

“When we do this it reduces the amount of transfusion reactions in our recipients,” said Lisa Greenfield, Community Blood Bank Manager.

Reactions such as having a high temperature or an allergic reaction.

“This is the white cell reduction filter and as the whole blood travels through there, the blood cells are trapped,” said Greenfield.

Then the blood is put in a machine called a centrifuge where the blood is separated into three components.

“A unit of red blood cells, a unit of plasma and a unit of platelets,” said Greenfield.

Each can help different patients. Red blood cells are used for trauma and surgical situations where a patient is losing blood. Plasma helps slow down any bleeding and platelets are used to prevent bleeding.

The blood is then spun for four minutes to separate the components. Then lab assistants separate them into different bags, which will each be stored at specific temperatures.

“We have probably 450 units of red blood cells on our shelves at all times,” said Greenfield.

At the Sanford USD Medical Center Lab they need 50 to 60 units a day to meet the needs of patients.

“We’re constantly drawing blood because each day the unit is aging. We have to use the units before the expiration,” said Greenfield.

Red blood cell last up to 42 days. Then there’s one last step before the blood can finally go to the patients.

“We do what’s called a cross match where we’ll actually test the patient’s blood against the donor blood to make sure they are compatible,” said Greenfield.

Then the blood finishes it’s journey and helps save lives.

If you’re interested in donating blood, KDLT will be teaming up with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank for our annual “Lend an Arm Blood Drive.”

Friday May 24th

6 a.m.-10 a.m. in Hu Hot parking lot

10 a.m.-3 p.m. in SCHEEL’s parking lot.

For more info on the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank click here.