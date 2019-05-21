Authorities Respond to Officer-Involved Shooting at Minnehaha Co. Jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha Courthouse was on lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead confirmed that the officer-involved shooting took place outside the jail just after 3 p.m.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man with a glass bottle was hitting the glass window near the front door of the jail. As jail staff called for back up, the man then went into the parking lot and became more violent. Authorities say the man charged at a deputy with a knife. The deputy fired two shots with one striking the suspect.

Authorities have not released the man’s condition and was transported to a hospital. They say an officer received a minor injury from broken glass.

Authorities say the Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.