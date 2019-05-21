Dressbarn Latest National Retailer to Announce Closure of All Stores

Dressbarn’s parent company, Ascena Retail Group, has announced it will be closing all approximately 650 stores across the United States.

The retailer has locations in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

No specific dates have been given, but the closures come as a number of other major national longtime brands come to an end as well, leaving shopping malls and strip malls across the country looking for new businesses to fill those spaces.

According to a statement released on Monday, all Dressbarn stores will remain open and conducting business as usual, for now. The same with Dressbarn’s e-commerce site. There are also currently, no changes to the brand’s return, refund, or gift card policies.

Steven Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of Dressbarn, said, “For more than 50 years, Dressbarn has served women’s fashion needs, and we thank all of our dedicated associates for their commitment to Dressbarn and our valued customers. This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment. During the wind down process, we will continue to provide our customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, offering them even better deals and value. We will work to assist our associates through the transition and maintain existing relationships with our vendors, suppliers, and other key stakeholders through this process.”