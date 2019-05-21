DWU’s Lamer to Compete in NAIA National Meet Afterall

DWU's Lamer to Compete in NAIA National Meet Afterall

MITCHELL, S.D. – Following multiple appeals by Dakota Wesleyan University, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) National Coordinating Committee announced Tuesday that senior Kamberlyn Lamer, of Hartford, will be allowed to compete in the heptathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.

“I would like to thank the NAIA and the National Coordinating Committee for their very thorough review of this final appeal,” said DWU President Amy Novak. “I am so grateful Kamberlyn will be able to compete in the heptathlon at the national outdoor track meet. We have been very humbled by the support of the entire university community and the countless others in the Mitchell and the NAIA communities who have advocated in support of this decision. We wish Kamberlyn, and all of the DWU athletes competing this week, the very best luck at the national meet.”

The decision by the National Coordinating Committee reversed previous denied appeals by the NAIA Games Committee, and the National Administrative Council (NAC). The appeal process began after DWU staff missed the four-hour registration window for the heptathlon event, primarily due to a technological error with the coach’s spam filter. DWU administration worked tirelessly to submit a thorough appeal, evidence and framework for exception. Ultimately, the NAIA and its leadership stood by their student-centered values and announced that Lamer could compete.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Jim Carr, the NAIA and its leadership for their support of Kamberlyn to compete,” said Director of Athletics Jon Hart. “After a thorough and just appeal process, they stuck by their values and mission of the student-athlete experience. We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming amount of support received by the Mitchell community and countless others. This is a special day for the NAIA, Dakota Wesleyan University and Kamberlyn.”

Lamer is the national leader in the heptathlon, scoring of 5,017 points at the conference meet, breaking the Great Plains Athletic Conference record for the event. She will also compete in the 100-meter hurdles, where she ranks 10th in the NAIA; the long jump, which she ranks sixth nationally; the javelin throw, where she ranks sixth; and in the triple jump, where she ranks 15th in the country.

The heptathlon kicks off the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23, in Gulf Shores, Ala., with the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and the 200-meter dash.