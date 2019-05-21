Huber Knows Pitching Will Be Key in Super Regional

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana baseball team will host the Super Regional Friday and Saturday at Ronken Field after winning 3 straight games in the Central Region Tournament. But head coach Tim Huber knows his pitching staff will be the difference. Max Steffens struggled Thursday night, but the Vikes rallied for a 12-10 win. Augie can score plenty of runs. But it is whether they can hold down the Central Missouri offense that will determine whether they made it back to the College World Series so they can defend their national championship.

Tim Huber, Augustana Baseball Coach says:”We just need to…our pitchers need to give us a chance. . Throw strikes, keep us in the game and we’ve been kind of finding ways to win games. So that’s going to be our key is to just get back out there and hopefully Max shrugs off how things went for him on Thursday and we’re going to need a big outing from Max Steffens and I expect to get one…”

Steffens stepped in as a junior college transfer to become the ace of the pitching staff that was decimated by graduation. Steffens went 9-0 in his first year in Sioux Falls and is motivated to get his team back to Cary, NC.