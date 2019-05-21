I-90 Speedway Voices Frustration with Delayed Opening

The Hartford raceway has had to reschedule it's opening three times

HARTFORD, S.D. – After a three-year non-compete agreement with Badlands Speedway owner Chuck Brennan ended, I-90 Speedway was excited to re-open their track this spring.

But, Mother Nature had other plans.

“May 11 we’re excited for the season opener, rain. May 18th, rain, and unfortunately we’re not really optimistic about this coming Saturday either,” said Rod Pattison, I-90 Speedway General Manager.

The puddles on the raceway are not actually a dilemma.

“The racing surface itself is great and ready for race cars,” explains Pattison. “The problem is I have no place to park these race cars, no place to park all these haulers and nowhere to park all the fans.”

The mud makes it almost impossible for fans to park comfortably.

For the raceway they anticipate more people to attend the opener than that live in the city of Hartford.

“Once we get the racetrack open, I’m going to double the size of Hartford every Saturday night,” said Pattison. “Hartford has about 2500 people that’s what I’m expecting between 2500-3000 people at the opener, maybe even more.

Well, first Mother Nature will have to let in sunshine to allow them to open, which seems like it won’t be until June 1st.