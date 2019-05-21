Kadrlik Knows Augie Softball Team Will Be Tough to Beat

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana softball team begins play Thursday night in Denver (weather permitting) in the Division II College World Series. The 56-10 Vikings bring a loaded offense that can hit for average (3rd in D-II) steal bases, hit HR’s (set school record) and score plenty of runs. They have won games several different ways now in the post season at Winona and Central Oklahoma…and take a great deal of confidence to the Rocky Mountains.

Maggie Kadrlik, Augustana Senior says:”We’re very strong on every asset of the game and that’s this team’s biggest strength. People should be intimidated by that because you try and take away one asset, but you can’t take away the 4 other assets that are important to win these games. And I think we fostered all of those. I think we showed that when it was a slugfest our slugging still out-hit the other team which was amazing…”

The Vikings open play against San Diego Thursday night. The championship game is Monday.