Low Turnout Reported as Voters Decide School Board Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Every vote counts in any election, but more so with this one, as many polls have reported low voter turnout.

Those that are casting their votes say it’s a big election for not only the School District but for the community as a whole. Voters say that even if you’re not a part of the school system now, you may be in the future and whoever is elected will have a say in key decisions.

“It affects your taxes and we should all have a stake we’re all part of the community and we should all care about educating our children,” said City Councilor Greg Neitzert.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Stay with KDLT News for the latest election results.