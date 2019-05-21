McGahn Defies Subpoena, No-show at House Hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) – The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins, says Democrats are “trying desperately to make something out of nothing.”

Collins spoke at a hearing Tuesday, where the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, issued a stern warning that former White House Counsel Don McGahn would be held in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena and failing to appear before the committee.

Nadler said that if McGahn doesn’t “immediately correct his mistake” in not showing, the committee will have to enforce the subpoena. McGahn was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Collins called the session a “circus” and said Democrats preferred a public “fight over fact-finding.”

The committee voted to adjourn the hearing immediately after Collins’ remarks.