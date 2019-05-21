Mitchell Authorities Investigating Deaths of Two Found in Motel Room

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people after they were found in a motel on Monday.

Authorities say someone reported finding the bodies of a man and a woman in a motel room located on the 1600 block of South Burr Street in Mitchell.

At this time, authorities say there’s no indication of foul play involved with the deaths.

Authorities say the two people appeared to have been traveling to Mitchell from another state in a U-Haul van. Authorities say while they are attempting to identify the two people, the deceased took actions to avoid identification.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol have assisted with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be conducted.